WATCH: Ohio's U.S. Senate Democratic primary candidate debate

On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Curtis Jackson, news anchor at Spectrum News, will moderate a discussion for the U.S. Senate Democratic primary debate between Morgan Harper, Traci “TJ” Johnson, and Congressman Tim Ryan. WVXU will broadcast the event on air and online.

Monday evening at 7 p.m., WVXU will also broadcast and stream online the debate between the seven Republican candidates for Senate. Karen Kasler, bureau chief for the Ohio Public Radio and TV Statehouse News Bureau, will moderate the 90-minute discussion between State Senator Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance. Watch that here.

The series of debates hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission at Central State University in Wilberforce conclude Tuesday with Lucy May, host of WVXU's Cincinnati Edition, serving as moderator for the Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic Primary debate between former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley. That takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and you can watch that here.

A debate between the Republican candidates was scheduled to take place but ultimately got canceled after all candidates declined the invitation.

Watch the U.S. Senate Democratic Primary debate below: