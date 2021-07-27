-
After months of speculation, Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Howland) has made it official – he’s running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated next year...
Neither Tim Ryan nor Dr. Amy Acton have said whether they will run in next spring's primary for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat.But if they do, they have…
So, is the notion of Dr. Amy Acton as a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate realistic?I don't see why not.She made her name in the first half of 2020, as…
He's really doing it this time.Tim Ryan, the longtime Democratic congressman from the Mahoning Valley, will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.This comes…
The Ohio Democrat says investigators are looking into whether "potentially members of Congress" gave tours to pro-Trump rioters prior to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Congress has now affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win after an assault on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement…
It seems like forever since Democrat Tim Ryan of Trumbull County was first elected to the U.S. House in 2002, and ever since politics reporters around the…
President Trump delivered his third State of the Union address Tuesday night, touting a strong economy, job creation and his immigration policies, but…
The Ohio primary is set for March 17th this year. In addition to the race for the White House, Democrats and Republicans will be choosing their...
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.Congressman Tim Ryan recently abandoned his…