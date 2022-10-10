© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio is home to one of the country's most pivotal Senate races. Here's how it's shaping up

Published October 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
The 2022 midterm elections are just weeks away — and control of Congress hangs in the balance.

Democrats and Republicans are fighting especially feverishly over who will have a majority in the U.S. Senate, currently held by the slimmest of margins by Democrats.

One of the few competitive Senate races that could tip the balance is here in Ohio between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance.

The race has gotten heated. We reached out to both candidates to ask them about their ideas and their past experience. Vance's campaign did not schedule an interview.

Ryan joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss his bid for Senate, followed by analysis from WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson and Ohio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler.

