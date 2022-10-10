Tim Ryan, J.D. Vance to debate Monday in U.S. Senate race

Ohio U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance meet for their first debate tonight.

They debate at 7 p.m. at the WJW-TV studios in Cleveland. It will air on local Nexstar affiliates across the state — that's WCMH in Columbus, WYFX in Youngstown and WDTN in Dayton. Sinclair affiliate WKRC is airing it in Cincinnati.

You can also watch a livestream online by visiting any of the above station websites.

Tonight's US Senate debate in Cleveland between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan can only be watched on five Nexstar stations in Ohio. I'll be covering it and recapping it for Ohio's public radio/TV stations, but here's info on how to see it live:https://t.co/A6DIrslcnw — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) October 10, 2022

The two candidates debate again next week in Youngstown.

Polls show the U.S. Senate candidates are essentially tied in their race to replace Rob Portman.

Vance turned down another debate invitation from the Ohio Debate Commission because of what the Ohio GOP calls bias against Republicans. Those claims are largely based on fact-checking done in Republican primary debates.

Ryan has served the Youngtown area in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2003.

Vance is running for office for the first time. The Middletown native worked as venture capitalist and is author of the best-selling “Hillbilly Elegy” memoir.

