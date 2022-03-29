WATCH: Ohio's Democratic candidates for governor primary debate

A series of debates hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission at Central State University in Wilberforce concludes Tuesday.

Lucy May, host of WVXU's Cincinnati Edition, serves as moderator for the Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic primary debate between former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley. WVXU will air the hour-long debate live beginning at 7 p.m. on air and online.

A debate between the Republican candidates was scheduled to take place but ultimately got canceled after all candidates declined the invitation.

WVXU also broadcast the Commission's debates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat, which is being vacated by Rob Portman. You can watch the replay of the Democratic and Republican candidates.

Watch the Democratic gubernatorial primary debate below: