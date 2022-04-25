Cincinnati's next budget will likely include more money for police and fire

No cuts are expected in Cincinnati's next budget, thanks to millions of dollars in stimulus from the American Rescue Plan. Council is asking administration to draft a spending plan that prioritizes staffing for police, fire and sanitation.

"If we do not increase our staffing, we're going to continue to see our overtime expenses go up and up and up," said Budget and Finance Chair Greg Landsman. "And financially, that's a problem. It's also just a problem in terms of folks being stretched way too thin."

The Budget and Finance Committee passed a budget priority motion Monday that the City Manager's Office will use to draft the budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, 2022.

The motion asks for:



Two police recruit classes: a 53-member class to start this July, and a 35-member class to start in May 2023

Two fire recruit classes: a 50-member class to start this October, and another 50-member class to start in June 2023

Both departments have had declining staff over the last several years, partly because of a high number of retirements. Those departments already make up well over half of the city's General Fund (police: 35.9%; fire: 29.2%).

The motion also recommends a plan to fill vacancies in public services and the Emergency Communications Center with signing bonuses and retention pay.

Council also wants to increase the annual pension fund contribution by $1 million. The city's retirement system has an unfunded liability of about $724 million. Pension fund officials recently told Council the annual contribution of about $40 million is not enough. The system is about 70.5% funded, down from 77% in 2015.

The motion asks for at least 1.5% of the General Fund to be put into the Human Services Fund, which allocates money to nonprofits working on specific priorities determined by council.

Council approved a plan in 2017 to incrementally increase the percentage for the Human Services Fund until it reached 1.5% in 2023. From 2004 to 2017, the city budget for the HSF did not exceed 0.8%.

Council Member Landsman and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney are also hoping to establish a new process for giving money to nonprofits: a "Boots on the Ground" fund.

"The idea for 'Boots on the Ground' is really for some of the smaller groups that come in, community groups that have like a football team that they're working with, or a boxing team, for example," Kearney said. "Something that's not one of the larger Human Services Fund organizations."

Kearney says she's not sure yet how much money would be in the new fund; she says it would likely be administered by an outside organization (like the United Way administers the HSF).

Interim City Manager John Curp will use this policy motion as a guide to create the first draft of the budget, which is due to be released May 15. Mayor Aftab Pureval will have a chance to make changes before it goes to Council.

Council will have three public hearings for input:



Thursday, June 2 (time and location TBD)

Tuesday, June 7 (time and location TBD)

Wednesday, June 8 (time and location TBD)

Council must pass a final budget by June 30.

Full budget policy direction

