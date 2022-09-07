Trump to stump for Vance in Youngstown

Former President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance are coming to his Democratic opponent’s backyard in Youngstown.

The former president plans to return Sept. 17 to Ohio to support Vance in his race against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan.

Trump came to Delaware County just north of Columbus to rally for Vance in April before voters picked the “Hillbilly Elegy” writer and venture capitalist to represent the party in the May primary.

The latest polling shows the two candidates are neck and neck. The race is considered one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

Vance and Trump are expected to speak at an arena in Youngstown, which is within Ryan’s Northeast Ohio house district.

Free tickets to the event are available online on a first-come, first serve basis. Donald Trump’s website lists no other upcoming public events as the November election inches closer.

Ryan has announced he will appear in the Columbus area Friday, where President Joe Biden is also expected, for the groundbreaking of Intel’s microchip plant in New Albany.

Either Ryan or Vance will replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican who’s held the seat since 2011.

