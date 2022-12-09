Seth Walsh of College Hill will replace Greg Landsman on Cincinnati Council

Seth Walsh, the young CEO of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation, will replace Greg Landsman on Cincinnati Council.

Council Member Reggie Harris chose Walsh out of 38 applicants for the job ahead of Landsman's upcoming resignation so he can join Congress to represent Ohio's First District.

Harris tells WVXU he chose Walsh in part because of his experience bringing housing and retail to College Hill over the past several years.

"College Hill is the blueprint for that work," Harris said. "To be able to have that level of expertise and real, practical knowledge on council is just going to be a win-win and a value add to our work."

Harris says seven of the eight other council members named Walsh in their top two or three choices. "So I knew that he would be a choice that my colleagues would feel comfortable with, and they had expressed interest in him proactively."

Walsh says he has a unique skill set and important perspective. "I know how development is done and, more importantly, I know how it is done right for a community," Walsh wrote in his application. "I know the role the City should play in this and I know the role the City currently plays in it and how to bridge those divides."

Walsh ran for Hamilton County Treasurer in 2016, losing to Robert Goering by about 10 percentage points. He previously worked with the Sedamsville Community Development Corporation and the CDC Association of Greater Cincinnati.

"We set out to establish a new, public and transparent process, and I couldn't be more grateful to my colleagues and those who engaged in this new way of filing a Council vacancy," Landsman said in a statement. "My hope is that this becomes the norm moving forward: public, transparent, and based on our shared values and the qualities of a successful lawmaker."

Initially, Landsman had tapped his seven fellow Democrats on Council to serve as "successor designees," working together to choose his replacement. Landsman later announced he had asked Harris alone to make the pick.

“Seth Walsh will be a great addition to City Council," said President Pro Temp Victoria Parks in a statement. "He’s done wonders for College Hill and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

See Walsh's cover letter and resume below: