Conservative pastor Micah Beckwith announces unusual candidacy for Ind.'s lieutenant governor

Conservative pastor Micah Beckwith announced his run for lieutenant governor Monday.

It’s a highly unusual move that bucks how Indiana traditionally selects the lieutenant governor. Historically, gubernatorial candidates run in party primaries in May. In June, state party conventions generally confirm the primary winner’s selection for lieutenant governor because both positions are voted on a single ticket – much like president and vice president.

Beckwith’s candidacy is primarily for the state party convention delegates. Indiana’s attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state and state auditor are all chosen by the party convention.

In his announcement, Beckwith said the choice of lieutenant governor “should be the choice of the people.”

Beckwith is a conservative pastor who gained statewide prominence in protests against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

He also serves as a board member for a Hamilton County library that recently made headlines for removing 18,000 books from its shelves to review them for “sexual content.”

Beckwith said in a statement Indiana needed a “proactive lieutenant governor who will fight for our constitutional rights, lead the war against the woke culture and get politics out of the classroom.”

The Indiana lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate. The position also serves 26 other statutory roles, including as secretary of agriculture and rural development and oversees the offices of tourism, defense development, and small business and entrepreneurship.

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.