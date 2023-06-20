$1.8M grant will go toward training new childcare workers in Hamilton County

Hamilton County commissioners approved nearly $2 million last week to train childcare workers. The money is part of the county’s federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Assistant County Administrator Holly Christmann says the nonprofit 4C for Children will use the $1.8 million grant to address the childcare worker shortage.

"4C will employ strategies such as a marketing campaign, provision of training for new hires, reimbursement of newly hired to cover screening top costs, credentialing and funding for ongoing training," Christmann told commissioners. "Funding will also include stipends and expense reimbursement to help remove barriers for folks that are starting to enter this field."

Kimm Ginn, vice president of program operations for the 4C for Children, says they've already started the training program on a smaller scale using a small grant from Cincinnati's Preschool Promise.

"We feel we can really make an impact in the childcare programs, which would then in turn help our Hamilton County families find childcare and be able to be employed and remain employed," Ginn said.

The program is expected to support at least 100 new childcare teachers over the next two years.