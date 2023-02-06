© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio's general election is Nov. 7. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10, and early voting begins Oct. 11. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls.
Your guide to voting in Ohio's November 2023 election
Everything you need to know to cast your vote on two controversial statewide measures, plus Cincinnati-specific issues.
Ohio Right to Life president Mike Gonidakis talks to reporters after Republicans on the Ohio Ballot Board approves language for Issue 1, the reproductive rights and abortion access amendment on the November 2023 ballot, as Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights spokesperson Lauren Blauvelt (center, in black glasses) watches.
Politics
Ohio Supreme Court orders slight change in wording on reproductive rights ballot issue
A marijuana cigarette burns,
Politics
Ohio will vote on proposed law to legalize recreational marijuana in November
City Hall as seen from Plum St. in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Politics
Meet the 10 candidates running for 9 seats on Cincinnati City Council
Only 10 candidates — just one a non-incumbent — will be on the ballot for nine Cincinnati City Council seats this November, the fewest number for that race in at least three decades.
Answers to Your Questions About the Proposed Railway Sale
a photo of lakota west high school building
Lakota
WVXU reached out to all of the candidates on the ballot to hear what they'd like to see for the future of the district.
Cincinnati Public Schools
CPS' board is set to face a number of challenges in the near future as Ohio's second-largest district continues to recover from the pandemic.
Forest Hills School District
WVXU reached out to all of the candidates on this year's ballot to get their thoughts on the state of the district and where they'd like to see it go next.