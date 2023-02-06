2023 Election
Ohio's general election is Nov. 7. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10, and early voting begins Oct. 11. Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls.
Everything you need to know to cast your vote on two controversial statewide measures, plus Cincinnati-specific issues.
Only 10 candidates — just one a non-incumbent — will be on the ballot for nine Cincinnati City Council seats this November, the fewest number for that race in at least three decades.
Answers to Your Questions About the Proposed Railway Sale
Local Issues
Zoo leaders say it's important for voters to approve a renewal at the current rate.
The library cites rising costs as it asks voters to renew its 1-mill levy and chip in a .5 mill increase.
Cincinnati voters will decide this election whether the city can execute a plan to sell the only municipally owned railroad in the U.S. to a private corporation.
Cincinnati voters will consider amending the city charter to create new rules for citizens who want to put their own amendment on the ballot, plus several other "clean-up" measures.
The proposed amendment would restore the city's earnings tax to 2.1% to raise money for affordable housing.
School Board Races