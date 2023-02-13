© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Safety regulations are the same regardless of who owns the Cincinnati Southern Railway

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published February 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio, still on fire at mid-day Saturday.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday.

Cincinnati officials say safety regulations for the city-owned railway would not change if it's sold to Norfolk Southern as proposed. Safety concerns are top of mind after a Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, over a week ago.

Cincinnati City Solicitor Emily Smart Woerner says because Norfolk Southern already operates on the Cincinnati Southern Railway, selling the asset to them wouldn't change anything.

"The railroads are a matter of interstate commerce and the federal government is the entity that regulates what happens on the railroads, the safety of the railroads — they heavily regulate those industries," Woerner told a City Council committee Monday. "The city cannot regulate those industries."

The Cincinnati Southern Railway Board of Trustees wants to sell for $1.6 billion. Mayor Aftab Pureval announced the proposed sale a few months ago with support from dozens of current and former city officials.

The sale can't go through without approval from Cincinnati voters and the agreement will likely be on the November ballot, assuming a couple of other requirements are met first.

A Norfolk Southern executive says the company will be actively engaged in convincing Cincinnati voters to approve the proposed purchase.

"There are a lot of ways to look at this transaction," said Darrell Wilson, assistant vice president for government relations. "This is something that's very unique, it doesn't exist anywhere else. And so I think everybody worked really diligently over a very long two-year period to figure out, how do you value this? And there are a lot of ways to look at that."

Documents released last week in response to a public records request show a wide range of estimated valuations for the CSR.

Wilson also faced questions about the derailment. He says Norfolk Southern will stay in the East Palestine community for as long as it takes to make things right.

"We are committed to that town for a full and complete recovery," Wilson said.

See the city solicitor's full presentation on the proposed sale below:

Cincinnati Southern Railway... by WVXU News

Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
