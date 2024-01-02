Cincinnati Council sworn in for two-year term with just one new face

Nine Cincinnati Council Members took the oath of office Tuesday, but only one is new to City Hall.

Anna Albi won enough votes in November to replace Republican Liz Keating on Council. Now all council seats are held by endorsed Democrats.

Albi says her first priority is public safety.

"While overall violent crime in Cincinnati is down, we have seen a tragic increase in youth gun violence over the past year, and it truly breaks my heart to see that we are becoming a city of gun violence survivors," Albi said. "While extremists in the statehouse are willing to take their marching orders from the gun lobby, here in Cincinnati, we have a city council and a mayor who are wholly dedicated to tackling the gun violence epidemic head on."

The nine members were sworn in during a ceremony at the Music Hall Ballroom. Council members will serve for two years alongside Mayor Aftab Pureval, who is halfway through his four-year term.

"The things we do and say in our chambers matter; they rise above partisanship and they have a tangible impact for so many of the folks that we represent," Pureval said. "I know that this council will remember that and that they are ready to lead with dignity and respect for the offices that we all hold."

The inauguration also served as the first meeting of City Council, meaning the group could make changes to committees and council rules. Council chose to adopt the same structure as the previous two-year term.

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will serve as vice mayor and preside over Council when the mayor is absent. Victoria Parks will serve as president pro tem and preside over Council when both the mayor and vice mayor are absent.

The calendar of meetings, including committees, is available at cincinnatioh.legistar.com/Calendar.



Council Committees

Budget and Finance Committee: will meet weekly on Mondays at 1 p.m.

Chair: Reggie Harris

Vice Chair: Jeff Cramerding

Members: All council members

Jurisdiction: Budget and appropriations; sale and lease of property; development agreements; human resources and pension; federal and state grants; tax policies; bonds and financial reporting; municipal sewer district; Greater Cincinnati Water Works and Stormwater Management Utility.

Public Safety and Governance Committee: will meet every other week on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., starting Jan. 9.

Chair: Scotty Johnson

Vice Chair: Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Other members: Mark Jeffreys, Anna Albi

Jurisdiction: Police, fire and safety policies; ethics and finance reform; Citizens Complaint Authority; audit and city manager review; liquor licenses; council rules; procedures and committee membership; Good Governance Office; city charter review; animal treatment.

Healthy Neighborhoods Committee: will meet every other week on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m., starting Jan. 9.

Chair: Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney

Vice Chair: Victoria Parks

Other members: Anna Albi, Scotty Johnson

Jurisdiction: Community engagement; community service; community councils; Invest in Neighborhoods; neighborhood enhancement program; neighborhood business districts and community development corporations; collaboration with Cincinnati Public Schools, Preschool Promise, universities and higher education institutions; regional collaboration; racial, gender and LGBTQIA inclusion and issues; racial equity task force; litter and dumping; homeownership.

Climate, Environment and Infrastructure Committee: will meet every other week on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., starting Jan. 16.

Chair: Meeka Owens

Vice Chair: Mark Jeffreys

Other members: Jeff Cramerding, Seth Walsh

Jurisdiction: Environmental sustainability; bike and pedestrian and recreation infrastructure; Vision Zero implementation and oversight; transportation and infrastructure; road maintenance and repair, ODOT; OKI & County TID; snow removal and sanitation; SORTA; parks and recreation; parking; public services and fleet; utility planning; Health and Human Services; youth issues and employment; Children and Families Cabinet.

Equitable Growth and Housing Committee: will meet every other week on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., starting Jan. 16.

Chair: Jeff Cramerding

Vice Chair: Reggie Harris

Other members: All council members

Jurisdiction: Residential and commercial incentives and policies; innovation ecosystem and public-private partnerships; zoning and planning commission; labor and workforce development; arts and cultural Institutions; aging and accessibility issues; homelessness; small business growth; neighborhood development; economic inclusion policies; equity in city government; marketing and special events; tourism.

Successor Designees

At the beginning of each new term, council members must complete a "successor designation certificate," listing which council members would select a replacement should their council seat become vacant.

This process happened most recently when former Council Member Greg Landsman was elected to Congress in Ohio's First District. Landsman's successor designee, Reggie Harris, chose Seth Walsh to take the council seat. Walsh went on to win the seat in the November election.

Anna Albi chose Lemon Kearney and Jeffreys.

Jeff Cramerding chose Parks and Harris.

Reggie Harris chose Owens.

Mark Jeffreys chose Lemon Kearney and Owens.

Scotty Johnson chose Lemon Kearney and Harris.

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney chose Johnson and Parks.

Meeka Owens chose Harris.

Victoria Parks chose Johnson, Harris, Cramerding, and Lemon Kearney.

Seth Walsh chose Harris and Owens.