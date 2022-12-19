© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Seth Walsh sworn in to Cincinnati Council as Landsman officially resigns to join Congress

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published December 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
2022 cincinnati council
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Cincinnati City Council members, clockwise from top left: Jeff Cramerding, Mark Jeffreys, Reggie Harris, Liz Keating, Victoria Parks, Scotty Johnson, Greg Landsman, Seth Walsh, Meeka Owens, and Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney.

Cincinnati Council Member Seth Walsh took the oath of office Monday just moments after Congressman-elect Greg Landsman officially resigned.

Walsh says he'll focus his energy on equitable development.

"Cincinnati must continue to grow and develop all levels of housing opportunities and businesses," he said. "But continued development does not have to happen by displacing those who already call our city and our neighborhoods home. Under our leadership, development will mean new neighbors joining our community, not old neighbors leaving."

Walsh joins Council just before an expected debate over zoning reform early next year.

He'll serve out the rest of Landsman's Council term through the end of 2023. Walsh has already started collecting signatures to run in next year's Council election.

Council Member Reggie Harris chose Walsh to complete Landsman's term. Walsh says he's eager to start working.

"I am ready to follow the lead set by Congressman-elect Landsman to help Cincinnati reach even greater heights, not just for the few, but for all who call Cincinnati home," Walsh said.

Landsman served on Council since 2018; he says it's been one of the greatest honors of his life.

"To the citizens: I'm forever grateful and am so glad I get to continue to serve you all and work with you all," he said. "I'm not going anywhere, I'm just voting in a different building."

The final Council meeting of the year is Wednesday.

Landsman watching Walsh
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
Congressman-elect Greg Landsman (foreground) watches Seth Walsh speak shortly after being sworn in to replace Landsman on Cincinnati City Council.

Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University.
