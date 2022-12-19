Seth Walsh sworn in to Cincinnati Council as Landsman officially resigns to join Congress

Cincinnati Council Member Seth Walsh took the oath of office Monday just moments after Congressman-elect Greg Landsman officially resigned.

Walsh says he'll focus his energy on equitable development.

"Cincinnati must continue to grow and develop all levels of housing opportunities and businesses," he said. "But continued development does not have to happen by displacing those who already call our city and our neighborhoods home. Under our leadership, development will mean new neighbors joining our community, not old neighbors leaving."

Walsh joins Council just before an expected debate over zoning reform early next year.

He'll serve out the rest of Landsman's Council term through the end of 2023. Walsh has already started collecting signatures to run in next year's Council election.

Council Member Reggie Harris chose Walsh to complete Landsman's term. Walsh says he's eager to start working.

"I am ready to follow the lead set by Congressman-elect Landsman to help Cincinnati reach even greater heights, not just for the few, but for all who call Cincinnati home," Walsh said.

Landsman served on Council since 2018; he says it's been one of the greatest honors of his life.

"To the citizens: I'm forever grateful and am so glad I get to continue to serve you all and work with you all," he said. "I'm not going anywhere, I'm just voting in a different building."

The final Council meeting of the year is Wednesday.