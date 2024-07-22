'Our country is not mature enough': Tri-State voters react to Biden dropping out, endorsing Harris

It's been a turbulent week in the world of politics. After an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and an announcement from President Joe Biden that he won't seek reelection this fall, voters in the Tri-State say they're concerned about the future — but they also have a clearer idea of who will get their vote come November.

For some, recent events have done little to change which party they plan to support. Robert Grove-Markwood, a resident of Richmond, Ind., says though he supported Biden, the president made the right move by stepping down. Now, he's excited by the possibility of a Kamala Harris presidency, but worries the rest of the country may not be ready to see a woman of color in the White House.

"I think she would be great. I would love to see a woman of color as a president," Grove-Markwood said. "I'm also deeply concerned that our country is still not mature enough — spiritually, morally, ethically, or whatever. We're not there yet."

With Biden out of the race, Grove-Markwood says Harris' candidacy gives Democrats a much-needed jolt of energy, while also turning the tables on the discussion around age this election.

"Interestingly — ironically perhaps — [Trump's] the old guy now. So how's that 'old guy' thing going to play now that we have this new comparison?" he said.

Carol Harmon from the West End agrees. Harmon says after watching Biden for the past few years, she didn't think he was up for the challenge of running against Trump again. But Harris is a different story.

"It takes a very strong person mentally and physically to be able to complete the task," she told WVXU. "The years that [Biden's] been in office, we have definitely seen a decline in him, and it would totally be unfair for him to move forward just to say that 'I'm the President.' "

Still, some are uncertain about the likelihood of a Democratic victory this election. Logan Hayes is from the West Side. He says the assassination attempt on Trump and the results of his legal battles have given the former president a boost, presenting a challenge to anyone who plans to take him on.

"It's going to be hard to beat him, especially after all the things he's been going through. And people lean toward that — sympathy, empathy, or whatever," he said. "It is going to be hard to beat him, but [Harris] can do it though. It is possible, but you just got to put in the footwork."

Hayes, who is about to turn 33, says he's never voted and typically doesn't give politics too much of his attention. However, the events of the past week have sparked his interest and could lead him to cast his first-ever ballot this fall.