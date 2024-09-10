Bond Hill affordable housing gets initial Council approval over some community opposition

A Cincinnati City Council committee voted 6-1 Tuesday to approve an affordable housing development in Bond Hill. The project is opposed by many residents and the Bond Hill Community Council.

The measure is expected to get a final vote at City Council's regular meeting Wednesday afternoon and will pass unless some supportive Council members change their vote.

"I'm opposed to this development. This will be right in my backyard," said Lakesha Walker during public comment. "When they talk about a six-foot privacy fence, I have a six-foot privacy fence. So that's not going to be privacy when I have a three-story or four-story apartment building looking over me, watching my every move, my family's every move."

Seymour Station will include two buildings with a total 150 units of one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. All units will be affordable to tenants making between 50% and 70% of the Area Median Income, or AMI. For example, a household of three making $66,080 (70% AMI) would be eligible for a two-bedroom apartment priced at $1,652/month.

The multifamily housing is part of a planned development first approved in 2004. The planned development spans 60 acres to be developed in phases. About 300 single-family homes have already been built. The site at 1931 Seymour was supposed to have condo buildings, but the original developer abandoned the project and the lot is now empty.

RELATED: Residents move into Downtown's first affordable housing project in over 30 years

Several residents who spoke in opposition say they bought nearby homes with the understanding that the empty lot would be condos, not 150 apartments.

"This new development that's being proposed is completely different from what the residents were told," said Council member Scotty Johnson, the only "no" vote on Tuesday. "If you bought a home there two, three years ago you've now got something completely different from what you were told."

Some residents opposed to the project seemed opposed to any new affordable housing in their neighborhood.

"What happens in 30 years? Will it end up looking like Avondale?" said Mary Hall, addressing Council members. "[If] they were putting it in your backyard, would you guys be happy?"

Other residents said they were not at all opposed to affordable housing.

"We wouldn't have intentionally chose to live in Bond Hill if we were against affordable housing," said Keeyana Avery. "We do want to see that piece of land be developed, but we're just asking that we have an opportunity to collaborate and be at the table as well."

Council member Reggie Harris said he doesn't think community opposition is about affordability.

"I think that the reality is that there are a group of people who made investments in these homes; the seller did not make good on their promise, and that hurts. That stings," Harris said. "At least from my perspective, the pathway for that land feels more aligned to what [the developer] is going to do. And I just want to keep it centered on that and not deepen the engagement or attention around these sort of value-based arguments."

The Bond Hill Community Council issued a letter of support in Oct. 2023, conditional on further engagement with the community and the establishment of a community benefits agreement. A letter dated July 16 says the developer didn't follow through on more engagement with the council.

LDG Development, based in Louisville, is the new developer. Representatives say they are actively negotiating a community benefits agreement now, even though that's not mandatory. And they say community feedback prompted several changes to the design, like removing a planned pool in order to add more parking.

City of Cincinnati / Provided Developers say they made several changes to the project design based on community feedback.

Council member Seth Walsh says it's important to bring more developers to the city.

"I hope it was just a misstep with coming in and the engagement not going as smashingly as possible," Walsh said to the LDG representatives. "I'm going to trust you guys — so please don't make us regret that. But I hope that you continue to put your best foot forward and make this a fantastic development that all of Cincinnati can be proud of."

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney recused herself from the vote and was not present for any of the discussion, although she was present for the first discussion at Planning Commission.

RELATED: Greater Cincinnati's housing shortage is among the least severe (but it's still really bad)

"I did not have a conflict until the project came before Planning the second time, at which point I recused myself," Kearney said in a text message.

You can see more images of the planned development by clicking the image at top. Learn more about the project in the presentation below from the Cincinnati Department of Planning and Engagement.