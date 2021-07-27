-
A Woodlawn aerospace company is the first tenant in a new industrial facility on the site of Cincinnati Gardens in Bond Hill.Team Industrial Services,…
-
The loud noise and vibration of nail guns scare Justice Thompkins but she likes it. The Life Skills senior is shifting her career interest from…
-
In 2014, neighbors in Bond Hill and Roselawn began meeting regularly to discuss changing the course of their communities. What came out of those meetings…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is supporting a mixed used development in Avondale. It's part of a neighborhood development initiative first announced on…
-
Catholic Health Partners is going to build a new facility in Bond Hill and the decision will bring about 1,000 new jobs to the neighborhood.CHP will be…
-
The Port Authority is preparing to market nearly 40 acres of land in the Roselawn/Bond Hill area with hopes it will jumpstart economic development…
-
On Thursday, city crews began clearing parts of a shopping center site that has been a landmark in Bond Hill since the 1950's. Most recently called Jordan…
-
Cincinnati leaders could be providing nearly $8.5 million to the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority to assist with an economic development…
-
Greater Cincinnati's development arm is zeroing in on a piece of Bond Hill history to rejuvenate the area. Walking in what was Swifton Commons, now Jordan…