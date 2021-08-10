Small Business Assistance Coming To Roselawn, Bond Hill

Small businesses in Roselawn and Bond Hill will soon get a boost from the start-up incubator HCDC. The development group is using a $40,000 grant from Duke Energy to provide assistance programs and business coaching.

"We have a three-pronged approach in terms of delivering small business assistance," says Catherine Fitzgerald, a vice president in HCDC's economic development office.

The first step is business retention and outreach - finding out the specific needs and concerns of existing businesses and companies - and identifying trends.

"Secondly, we provide one-on-one, free business coaching," she continues. "Not only for existing businesses but for community folks who might be interested in opening a business."

The third prong is educational outreach. Fitzgerald says HCDC will offer training based on what it hears from neighborhood businesses and entrepreneurs about their needs.

She says the organization will partner closely with the neighborhoods' community councils, asking them which businesses have priority needs and to help spread the word about HCDC's services.

"We're a stranger in the community, frankly. Small businesses get approached by a lot of folks selling them things so building up that trust very, very quickly is important to us and we have to rely on community partners for that.

"Any and all businesses will be welcome to participate."

She says that includes residents interested in starting a business or those with home-based businesses.

Background work is underway now and HCDC expects to be formally introduced by the community councils in September.