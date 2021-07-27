-
Seven-year-old Zayvion Moreland stands on third base waiting for the hit. He waits to hear the crack of a bat hitting a ball and makes a dash for home,…
-
The Great Parks Nature Center at The Summit is receiving a grant from Ohio EPA to jump-start its educational programming. The center in Roselawn was…
-
It was the 1950s in Roselawn. You could pay a nickel for a pickle out of barrel at the pharmacy. There were at least five kosher butcher shops on or near…
-
The Community Economic Advancement Initiative, an organization founded in 2015 to support the African American community in Cincinnati, has loosely broken…
-
It's a Saturday morning and Roselawn Community Council trustees are pulling weeds, picking up cans and getting rid of garbage along Reading Road. Council…
-
On any given morning, about 550 students at the Academy of Multilingual Immersion Studies in Roselawn are greeted with "Hola" and "¿Cómo estás?" It's a…
-
A church in Roselawn has been transforming into a neighborhood hub for just over a decade, renovating a dilapidated community space in an effort to return…
-
Cuc Le is a 74-year-old woman who's about four feet tall with a slight body. She wears jade bracelets that clink while she cooks Vietnamese staples at her…
-
In 2014, neighbors in Bond Hill and Roselawn began meeting regularly to discuss changing the course of their communities. What came out of those meetings…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is supporting a mixed used development in Avondale. It's part of a neighborhood development initiative first announced on…