© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out our 2024 voter guide for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana >>

Live 2024 Ohio election results for president, senate, and House districts

91.7 WVXU
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:07 AM EST
an illustration of the state of ohio against a blue and red background
Courtesy
/
NPR

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and there's a lot to decide in the Buckeye State.

What to know

  • The results of the contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican opponent Bernie Moreno could help decide the balance of the Senate.
  • No matter who wins in Ohio's 2nd District congressional race, he or she will be a political newcomer.
  • Ohio voters will also decide whether to change the state's process of drawing district maps.

Loading...

Tags
Politics 2024 general electionDaily View