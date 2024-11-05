Live 2024 Ohio election results for president, senate, and House districts

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and there's a lot to decide in the Buckeye State.

What to know

The results of the contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican opponent Bernie Moreno could help decide the balance of the Senate.

No matter who wins in Ohio's 2nd District congressional race, he or she will be a political newcomer.

Ohio voters will also decide whether to change the state's process of drawing district maps.