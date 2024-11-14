Cincinnati's Charter Committee wraps up 100th anniversary celebrations Saturday

Saturday is the last in a series of events celebrating 100 years of the Cincinnati Charter Committee.

The committee formed a hundred years ago to address widespread corruption in city politics, and voters approved a new city charter in 1924.

Vice President Steve Goodin says a series of events celebrating the anniversary this year has sparked a lot of interest, and the Committee will hold board elections in early December.

"I think we're going to see what in the coming year will be sort of a rebirth of Charter with an influx of new and younger board members," he said. "There's a lot of people who want to get involved, a lot of people who are really energized around issues like ranked-choice voting, the railroad sale, Connected Communities."

The Charter Committee officially opposed the sale of the city-owned Cincinnati Southern Railway in 2023, a measure that voters narrowly approved.

Goodin says the Committee has not "yet" taken a stance on the zoning reform known as Connected Communities that City Council passed this summer.

Saturday's event features local historian Dan Hurley talking about Charter's past, present, and future. Goodin says it will be more of a discussion than a lecture.

"I always say a Charter meeting ends up being sort of a cross between a New England town hall meeting and a therapy session," he said. "So if you've got some thoughts or concerns about our city's history or where it's going and the current governance, come and join in the conversation."

Saturday's event

Speaker: Cincinnati historian Dan Hurley (author of the new book "Four Cincinnatis and Other Essays")

Where: Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library Downtown (800 Vine Street), Huenefeld Tower Room, 3rd Floor

When: Saturday, Nov. 16

