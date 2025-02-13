Council wants to do more to regulate vacant buildings

An ordinance to expand regulation of vacant buildings is under consideration at Cincinnati City Hall. The measure would require registration for any building unoccupied for at least six months.

Officials say empty buildings are potentially dangerous and attract criminal activity.

The city has identified about 2,800 buildings that have disconnected water service, meaning they are likely vacant, and are not already part of vacant structure monitoring. Most are single-family homes.

Council member Mark Jeffreys introduced the ordinance. He says 97% of those buildings have had at least one police or fire call in the past five years.

"In fact, if you average the last five years, all the fire runs — it's about 1,700 a year, which is about 10% of the total fire runs in a year," Jeffreys said.

RELATED: In 'ACT for Cincy,' Cincinnati has a unified strategy for violence reduction

The proposed program would require property owners to notify the city if their building will be unoccupied for at least six months. Registration would require a fee, likely $200 to $300. If the owner lives out of town, they must designate a local person responsible for emergency or maintenance issues.

An existing program requires monitoring for vacant buildings that have been ordered vacant, but it’s based on complaints. Director of Buildings and Inspections Art Dahlberg says this proposal is proactive.

"So we're not waiting for the complaint to come on in, but we're evaluating the stock of vacant buildings in the city and trying to catch those buildings before they become so problematic for the rest of the community," he said.

Council member Seth Walsh says a new program would punish property owners trying to do the right thing and may not effectively address the "bad actors" with properties that cause problems.

The ordinance has several exceptions, like for homes where the resident lives elsewhere for part of the year; a building under active construction; and buildings where the owner submits a maintenance plan approved by the city.

From the archives: Vehicles used to illegally dump trash in Cincinnati can now be impounded

Council member Scotty Johnson says he’s concerned about how the ordinance would be enforced.

"We want to make sure this is equally enforced in all 52 neighborhoods, because the perception is ... that we are targeting Black neighborhoods," he said.

Council member Jeff Cramerding says he disagrees with Johnson.

"We know there are certain neighborhoods where there's an increased problem and they need and want increased enforcement," he said. "We need to acknowledge that we don't need inspectors driving around in Clifton or Hyde Park, because that's not where the problem is."

Dahlberg and the City Solicitor's Office will return in two weeks for a presentation to the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee. Council members have requested more information on who owns the 2,800 properties identified (individuals vs. LLCs, for example), clarity on how the proposal differs from existing programs, and suggestions for helping low-income property owners afford necessary work.

If passed, the ordinance would take effect after one year, giving the city time to notify property owners and ensure enough staff are hired and trained.