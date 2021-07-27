blighted properties

-
Cincinnati's vice mayor said Monday the city needs to be accountable for clearing litter and weeds off city owned lots just like it is cracking down on…
-
Cincinnati Council could vote in a few weeks on a proposal that would let the city do a better job with litter and weed enforcement in the city's…
-
Cincinnati Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld is continuing his push to fight blight in the city's neighborhoods. He held a press conference Tuesday morning…
-
Cincinnati will be speeding up the demolition of condemned buildings within 1,000 feet of schools or areas with a large number of families with children.…
-
A statewide plan to revive struggling communities is kicking off in Cincinnati. "Moving Ohio Forward Demolition Program" uses national mortgage settlement…