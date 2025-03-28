Analysis: Ohio bracing for the impact of dismantling U.S. Department of Education

When President Trump staged an elaborate White House signing of an executive order last week aimed at dismantling the U.S. Department of Education, Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, was sitting in the front row, his face lit up with an approving smile.

There can be no question that DeWine, in his second and final term as governor, heartily approves of Trump’s stated goal of returning authority over public education to the 50 states.

We know this because during his time as governor, he relied on his GOP friends in the Ohio General Assembly to reduce the role of the elected Ohio Board of Education to next to nothing and consolidate power in an Ohio Department of Education and Workforce that lives in the governor’s office.

No wonder he left the Oval Office smiling.

“I joined President Trump and several fellow governors at the White House in support of the president’s proposal to return education back to the states,” DeWine said in a statement on X. “By giving states more authority over education, we will have the flexibility to focus our effort on tailoring an educational experience that is best for our children and meets Ohio’s needs, rather than trying to chase federal priorities.”

But even DeWine — an as enthusiastic supporter of state control over education as there is — can't tell you exactly what doing away with the U.S. Department of Education, which provides Ohio school districts an average of 10% of their funding, will mean for Ohio.

After the White House ceremony, DeWine told reporters there's much that's not yet known about the potential closing down the of U.S. Department of Education.

“I’m sure every governor of every state probably has the same attitude — what we don’t know is a lot of things,” DeWine said. “We don’t know — will the amount stay the same? We don’t know whether it will come back in any kind of different form.”

We know what the Department of Education does now. It administers about $910 million in Pell Grants for underprivileged students. It provides $1.5 billion to Ohio schools through programs like Title 1 to help low-income and special needs families.

We also know, from DeWine, that his government priority for whatever federal dollars are returned to the state will be the Title 1 programs.

“I certainly believe that Title 1, for example, which is focused on our most poorest children - if we are given that money we’re certainly going to focus on those children,” DeWine said. “Children with a disability, we’re certainly going to focus on them as well.”

But DeWine and the Republican-led legislature have made it clear that they're committed to helping private schools through “school choice” vouchers rather than in funding public education.

The state budget DeWine submitted to the legislature recently has $100 million in cuts to public education and almost $500 million for private school vouchers. The GOP legislature is likely to cut even more from public school funding.

Public school advocates say the uncertainty over what will happen with federal dollars is harming Ohio families with children in public schools — especially at a time when state spending on private school vouchers is exploding.

“If it were your child who is medically challenged and needs Title 1 assistance, you would be very concerned about the future,’’ said Julie Sellers, president of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers. “And you should be.”

The Ohio Supreme Court’s March 1997 ruling in the DeRolph case declared that Ohio’s school funding system was unconstitutional, mainly because it over-relied on property taxes to fund public schools.

“Here we are, 28 years ago, almost to the day, when the DeRolph decision came out and the legislature has done nothing about it,” Sellers said. “Nothing, that is, except expanding school vouchers to the point where they are doing serious damage to public school systems.”

The amount of public dollars being spent on private school vouchers in Hamilton County alone exploded from nearly $12.5 million in 2023 to $58 million in 2025 — a 365% increase in one year.

“In a time of tax abatements, in declining revenues for the state, my fear is this is going to harm public schools in rural counties as much as in the big urban counties,’’ Sellers said. “Mainly because both of them have high poverty rates.”

For public education, Sellers said, “it is the death of a thousand cuts.”

It was the uncertainty over state funding for public education and the potential death of the U.S. Department of Education that motivated Sarah Beach, mother of two kids at Gamble Montessori School and associate pastor of Westwood United Methodist Church, to organize Wednesday's Fountain Square rally protesting state budget cuts to education.

“I saw Governor DeWine at the president’s signing of the executive order to dismantle the Department of Education,’’ Beach said. “My first thought was, ‘why are you standing next to him on this?’”

“All of this money pouring into school vouchers and yet, at my kids’ school, they have to have a GoFundMe drive to buy math books,’’ Beach said. “There is something wrong with this picture.”

It is time, she said, for people to speak out in favor of strengthening public education, not weakening it.

“These are our children we are talking about,” Beach said. “Their futures should not be used as a political tool.”

