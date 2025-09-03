City Council considers spending $4.6M on public safety initiatives

Cincinnati City Council is considering spending about $4.6 million on public safety initiatives, separate from the city budget.

Budget and Finance Committee Chair Jeff Cramerding introduced his motion Monday.

"We did have some increases in crime in some parts of the city earlier this year, and then what happened at Fourth and Race happened; that, unfortunately, was racialized and polarized by people from outside our city. It was unfortunate, and this Council will never give in to that," Cramerding said. "Having said that, we do have a perception problem among some people that think Downtown is no longer safe."

Cramerding said other Council members have about a week to propose their own ideas for how to spend the money on public safety. The committee will discuss the options and take a vote during the next meeting on Monday, Sep. 8.

Cramerding's motion is co-sponsored by Council members Seth Walsh, Meeka Owens, and Mark Jeffreys. Five votes are needed to pass.

Council member Anna Albi said there's one thing she sees missing from the motion: "Community intervention, having youth outreach workers," Albi said. "This is a tactic that we've had amazing success with down at the transit center in Government Square."

Where does the money come from?

The city's General Fund Contingency Account is one of several reserve accounts. It's purpose is for emergency or one-time expenses.

The fund is replenished during the carryover budget process each year.

How would the money be spent?

Cramerding's proposal for allocating the funds is broken into three categories: police, outreach, and technology.

Here's a full breakdown of proposed allocations, totaling $4,630,000.

Public visibility overtime for CPD — $1.5 million: The motion says the funds could be used for other public safety needs if not spent on overtime by Dec. 31. (To be determined by City Council, not CPD.)

PIVOT specialized training — $30,000: this refers to CPD's PIVOT program, which stands for Place Based Investigations of Violent Offender Territories.

CPD recruitment efforts — $90,000: Cincinnati Police is budgeted for 1,059 sworn officers, but has not reached that number in years. There are 951 sworn officers as of Aug. 25.

Bond and Sentencing project — $250,000: the motion says this project will "help increase transparency and trust in our court system by examining current and historical data from Cincinnati and other peer cities to find best practices. This is not the same as a roundtable convened by the Hamilton County Association of Chiefs of Police. The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas was invited to participate in that discussion but declined, citing potential violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

3CDC expanded ambassador program — $880,000: the Downtown Ambassador program through 3CDC includes more than 85 people who pick up litter and weeds, power wash graffiti, and offer guidance to visitors. This money would fund nine additional ambassadors for one year.

Curfew center — $195,000 for Lighthouse and $185,000 for Seven Hills: the curfew center already is up and running with contracts for both Lighthouse and Seven Hills. The amounts listed are the maximum allowed under the contract.

DOTE/CPD streetlighting and cameras — $500,000: to install street lights and cameras across the city, to be determined by the Department of Transportation and Engineering and CPD.

License plate readers — $360,000: to replace the city's existing license plate readers, which are up to a decade old. New license plate readers will be able to connect into Fusus (see below).

CPD West End camera expansion — $150,000: to install CPD security cameras in the West End.

Findlay Market safety improvements — $150,000: for more lighting and cameras around Findlay Market, and street safety improvements on Race Street near Findlay Market

CGIC/PIVOT drones — $40,000: CGIC is the CPD's Crime Gun Intelligence Center.

Drone expansion — $100,000: to expand CPD's "drones as first responders" program.

Fusus expansion — $100,000: Fusus is the network of security cameras that are registered with CPD. Some give CPD real-time access to security footage.

Mobile safety camera trailers — $100,000: no explanation at this time.

Read more:

