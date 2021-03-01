10-Digit Dialing Coming To 513, 859 In October

By 39 minutes ago
  • Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay

A nationwide suicide prevention hotline means much of the country will shift to 10-digit dialing. The change happens this fall for the 513 and 859 area codes.

The FCC adopted rules in July 2020 establishing a nationwide 3-digit number - 988 - for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Calls to that number will be routed to the existing number - 1-800-273-TALK - which connects to a national network of crisis centers.

"To ensure that calls to 988 reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, all covered providers will be required to implement 10-digit dialing in areas that both use seven-digit dialing and use 988 as the first three numbers in seven-digit phone numbers," according to the FCC.

The requirement to change takes effect July 16, 2022. Cincinnati Bell says that means "if your area code is 513 or 859, you will need to dial the area code for all local calls starting on Oct. 24, 2021."

The FCC says the switch to 988 is to make it easier for Americans in crisis to reach the help they need, similar to the use of 911. The change was first proposed and submitted to Congress in 2019. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

Tags: 
Cincinnati Bell
newsletter

Related Content

10-Digit Dialing Coming To 937 Area Code

By Feb 3, 2020
Courtesy of PUCO

Beginning Saturday you'll need to use 10-digit dialing if you're making calls within the 937 area code. The change makes way for the new 326 area code, launching March 8.

What Are Local Utility Companies Doing To Repair Ugly, Broken Poles?

By Aug 20, 2018
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

A car runs into a wooden utility pole, the power company puts up a new pole, but the old one seems to stay there for weeks, annoying neighbors.

Creating Digital Equity In Time For Online Learning

By Aug 31, 2020
Pixabay.com

Nearly 46,200 public school students in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have no internet access at home, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. But that number is changing for the better, due in part to the pandemic.