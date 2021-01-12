Related Program: 
2021 Brings The First Phase Of Major Metro Improvements

  • BILL RINEHART / WVXU

In May, Hamilton County voters approved Issue 7, a countywide tax hike to improve Metro bus service throughout the region. The ballot measure increases the sales tax by 0.8%, generating $130 million annually for busing improvements. With the arrival of 2021, SORTA will now start receiving some of those funds to begin the first phase of the Reinventing Metro plan.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the rollout of the new plan and what improvements bus riders would like to see with it are Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority Board Chair Kreg Keesee; and WCPO Transportation Reporter Pat LaFleur.

