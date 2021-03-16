Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Black Doctors Dramatically Cut The Infant Mortality Rate For Black Babies

By 1 hour ago
  • Lawrence Crayton

Nationwide, Black newborns are three times more likely to die than white babies. It's a startling fact in a nation that already has a high infant mortality rate. But a new study finds when Black doctors care for Black newborns, the mortality rate is cut in half.

The researchers examined 1.8 million hospital births in the state of Florida between 1992 and 2015. Now the authors say more studies are needed to understand what effect, if any, a doctor’s race might have on infant mortality.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the study is George Mason University School of Business Information Systems & Operations Management Sciences Associate Professor and co-author of the study Brad Greenwood, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
infant mortality

Related Content

The Day Everything Changed: One Year Under The Pandemic

By Mar 11, 2021
one year coronavirus pandemic
Mark Lennihan / AP

One year ago, the U.S. took a turn. Coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 1,000 mark and on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the disease a global pandemic.

Eco-Anxiety Over Climate Change Is A Growing Problem, But Help Is Out There

By Mar 10, 2021
JAMES KELLEY/SHUTTERSTOCK

For the past year the world has been gripped by a global pandemic. Face masks and social distancing have become a part of daily life. But for much longer, the world has been impacted by another crisis that also impacts daily life and threatens our health and the well-being of future generations: the climate crisis.