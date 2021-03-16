Black Doctors Dramatically Cut The Infant Mortality Rate For Black Babies

Nationwide, Black newborns are three times more likely to die than white babies. It's a startling fact in a nation that already has a high infant mortality rate. But a new study finds when Black doctors care for Black newborns, the mortality rate is cut in half.

The researchers examined 1.8 million hospital births in the state of Florida between 1992 and 2015. Now the authors say more studies are needed to understand what effect, if any, a doctor’s race might have on infant mortality.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the study is George Mason University School of Business Information Systems & Operations Management Sciences Associate Professor and co-author of the study Brad Greenwood, Ph.D.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

