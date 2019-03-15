CAIR: 'No One Should Fear For Their Safety When Attending Their House Of Worship'

By 6 hours ago
  • new zealand mosque shooting
    People wait outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019.
    Mark Baker / AP

Local Muslims are condemning the attack on two New Zealand mosques that left 49 dead and dozens wounded. Karen Dabdoub, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, says the violence and the hate that inspired it have no place in any country. 

"Just as the Pittsburgh killer attacked Jews at their synagogue, and the Charleston (South Carolina) killer attacked an African-American community in their church, these types of attacks are driven by racial, religious and ethnic hatred, and every elected official has a responsibility to denounce them in the strongest possible terms."

This past October, a gunman entered the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 and injuring seven. In 2015, another gunman entered the basement of an African-American church, killing 9. 

"No one should fear for their safety when attending their house of worship or raising awareness of important issues," she says.

Dabdoub says they are advising local mosques, synagogues, temples and churches to step up security in wake of the attack. She says they're also encouraging people to show solidarity with Muslims.

Dabdoub says the attacks are the result of politicians exploiting divisions. "Whether its separating families through the Muslim ban, taking children away from their parents at America's southern border, or dehumanizing refugees in Europe, politicians who drive these messages encourage the worst among us to commit these acts of horrific violence."

Tags: 
CAIR Cincinnati
Council on American-Islamic Relations

Related Content

CAIR To Local Muslims: We Will Be Vigilant Over Civil Rights

By Nov 10, 2016
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The local chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations has watched Donald Trump's campaign with some trepidation.

CAIR executive director Karen Dabdoub says there's concern based on Trump's comments about deportations during the campaign.

In Big Win For White House, Supreme Court Upholds President Trump's Travel Ban

By Jun 26, 2018

Updated at 6:40 p.m. ET

In a 5-4 ruling that gave broad leeway to presidential authority, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Trump's travel ban that barred nearly all travelers from five mainly Muslim countries as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

The president's proclamation was "squarely within the scope of Presidential authority under the INA," the court wrote in its majority opinion, referring to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

"A moment of profound vindication"

Trump's Immigration Orders Compared To World War II Policies

By Jan 26, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

A local Muslim advocacy group is concerned by a proposed immigration ban. The Cincinnati chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calls President Donald Trump's plans on immigration "misguided."