Call To Mind: Preventing Teen Suicide In A Pandemic Of Isolation

The past year we've had our lives disrupted, upended and changed forever. Some of us have lost friends and loved ones. And we’ve learned ways to cope. For young people across the country and here in our communities, the experience has been possibly even more challenging. While we're living under a pandemic, our nation has also been gripped by an epidemic impacting every community and school district. Teen suicide is a growing problem in our country.

Suicide consistently ranks as the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10 to 24. What are the warning signs? And how can potentially at-risk youth be identified with time to intervene?

Cincinnati Public Radio partnered with Call to Mind, American Public Media's initiative to foster new conversations about mental health to present a special program Call to Mind Live: Preventing Teen Suicide in a Pandemic of Isolation on March 16. Now we are re-airing the program on Cincinnati Edition.

The program features West High School graduate and YouthMOVE Ohio participant Laileona Sydnor; Beacon High School senior and author of the New York Times Op-Ed "There is No Vaccine for Teenage Despair" student Tali Rosen; Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Courtney Cinko, MD; Princeton Community Middle School seventh grade Principal and Hope Squad Adviser James Stallworth; and Hope Squad student participant and Lakota West High School Senior Rachel Curry.

Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

