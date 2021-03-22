Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Call To Mind: Preventing Teen Suicide In A Pandemic Of Isolation

By 51 minutes ago

The past year we've had our lives disrupted, upended and changed forever. Some of us have lost friends and loved ones. And we’ve learned ways to cope. For young people across the country and here in our communities, the experience has been possibly even more challenging. While we're living under a pandemic, our nation has also been gripped by an epidemic impacting every community and school district. Teen suicide is a growing problem in our country.

Suicide consistently ranks as the second leading cause of death for young people ages 10 to 24. What are the warning signs? And how can potentially at-risk youth be identified with time to intervene?

Cincinnati Public Radio partnered with Call to Mind, American Public Media's initiative to foster new conversations about mental health to present a special program Call to Mind Live: Preventing Teen Suicide in a Pandemic of Isolation on March 16. Now we are re-airing the program on Cincinnati Edition.

The program features West High School graduate and YouthMOVE Ohio participant Laileona Sydnor; Beacon High School senior and author of the New York Times Op-Ed "There is No Vaccine for Teenage Despair" student Tali Rosen; Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Courtney Cinko, MD; Princeton Community Middle School seventh grade Principal and Hope Squad Adviser James Stallworth; and Hope Squad student participant and Lakota West High School Senior Rachel Curry.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Call To Mind

Related Content

Study Examining Link Between Air Pollution And Child Mental Health

By Mar 18, 2021
JAMES KELLEY/SHUTTERSTOCK

More than one in five adolescents will experience a mental health disorder, including depression and anxiety. This puts them at a higher risk for suicide, which is the second leading cause of death among adolescents. Now researchers at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center are studying the impact of air pollution exposure on mental health disorders in children.

How DVERT Program Is Responding To Rise In Domestic Violence Cases

By Mar 17, 2021
Pixabay.com

Domestic violence cases in Cincinnati increased sharply under the pandemic. 2020 was the deadliest year for domestic violence homicides in the city in 20 years. Now, in 2021, there is still a crisis, says Women Helping Women President and CEO Kristin Shrimplin. And while domestic violence rates are high, funding has been cut.

Some Ohio Conservatives Want To End The Death Penalty; Others Defend It

By Mar 18, 2021
death penalty
Kiichiro Sato / AP

Ohio's death penalty has long been a controversial topic. Now, a growing movement of conservative activists and elected leaders wants to eliminate the practice here. 