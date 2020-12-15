CLICK HERE for Bruce Cromer's recent conversation on Cincinnati Edition.

CINCINNATI PLAYHOUSE IN THE PARK AND CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO BRING "A CHRISTMAS CAROL" TO THE RADIO

Bruce Cromer to perform one-actor version airing Dec. 23 and 24

Even in this season of the pandemic, certain holiday traditions must continue! Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and Cincinnati Public Radio have joined to bring listeners A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play.

Bruce Cromer, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the Playhouse’s annual production, will take to the radio for an intimate tour-de-force as he performs all the roles in this one-man version. Sponsored by Macy’s, it will air on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

“Until it is safe to bring back the full ensemble for the Playhouse’s annual production, we invite the community to celebrate the spirit of the holidays from the comfort of home with A Christmas Carol on the radio,” said Blake Robison, artistic director at the Playhouse. “Bruce Comer is beloved as Scrooge, and now we’ll get to experience his immense talent and this holiday favorite in an imaginative new way.”

Playing all the characters in this special audio version of A Christmas Carol, Cromer will bring to life the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who famously hates the holidays and undergoes a miraculous transformation when four ghosts visit him one fateful Christmas Eve.

A Christmas Carol will air twice this season: at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Listeners near and far can enjoy this holiday gift on-air at 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB; streaming on wvxu.org; by downloading the free mobile app; or by telling your smart speakers to PLAY WVXU. The audio will be archived on wvxu.org for additional listening during the holidays.

The Playhouse cancelled its annual production of A Christmas Carol due to the challenges of performing a large-scale production during the pandemic. This would have been the 30th anniversary production.

Cincinnati Public Radio is a locally operated non-profit media organization proud to be an NPR member station.

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play is sponsored by Macy’s. The Playhouse is supported by the generosity of almost 40,000 contributors to the ArtsWave Community campaign. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund the Playhouse with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. The Playhouse also receives funding from the Shubert Foundation.

