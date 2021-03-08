Cincinnati Children's Running COVID Vaccine Trial For Kids

As more and more Americans qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, one age group not yet approved is children. But clinical trials are underway testing the efficacy of the vaccine among youth. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has been testing patients as young as 12 years old.

Oxford-Astra Zeneca announced in February it would begin trials on children as young as six. Then in late February, Johnson & Johnson announced its plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine on infants.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Cincinnati Children's vaccine trial are Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Vaccine Research Center Director Dr. Robert Frenck; and a patient in the trial, 14-year-old Audrey.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

