Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati Children's Running COVID Vaccine Trial For Kids

By 2 hours ago
  • Katelyn Evans was the first adolescent to get an injection as part of the Pfizer COVID-19 clinical trial at Cincinnati Children’s.
    Katelyn Evans was the first adolescent to get an injection as part of the Pfizer COVID-19 clinical trial at Cincinnati Children’s.
    Cincinnati Children’s

As more and more Americans qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, one age group not yet approved is children. But clinical trials are underway testing the efficacy of the vaccine among youth. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has been testing patients as young as 12 years old.

Oxford-Astra Zeneca announced in February it would begin trials on children as young as six. Then in late February, Johnson & Johnson announced its plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine on infants.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Cincinnati Children's vaccine trial are Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Vaccine Research Center Director Dr. Robert Frenck; and a patient in the trial, 14-year-old Audrey. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
coronavirus
COVID-19
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
COVID vaccine

Related Content

Tarbell Mulls Council Run, Why We Say 'Wreck,' And More Top Stories This Week

By Mar 5, 2021
ce friday
Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

Environmental Justice Is On The Minds Of These Teens Planting Trees In Lower Price Hill

By Mar 4, 2021
Provided

Whether its planting fruit trees in lower Price Hill with students from Oyler School, or managing a greenhouse in Madisonville with young people from Lighthouse Youth Services, Groundwork Ohio River Valley is bridging the gap between environmental and social justice. The non-profit develops community-based partnerships to promote environmental, economic and social well-being and part of that partnership involves working with young people to improve and maintain the community spaces in the neighborhoods where they live. They're known as the Green Team.