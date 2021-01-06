Cincinnati Creating Cabinet To Combat Issues Affecting Children And Families

By 54 minutes ago
  • Image by Cheryl Holt from Pixabay

The city of Cincinnati will establish a Children and Families Cabinet to provide guidance on health and safety issues affecting children. Council Member Greg Landsman initiated the ordinance. He points to issues like the city's high infant mortality rate and lead poisoning.

"We have about 300 children who go to the hospital with acute lead poisoning which is devastating for these children," Landsman says. "This group - working with each other internally and externally - can bring that to zero."

Council Member Betsy Sundermann was the lone "no" vote on the plan, questioning if it duplicates work already being done by agencies like Job and Family Services (JFS).

"I know the city already has programs for doing that and I know, personally, that JFS already deals with lead in paint, so I think there are at least two different programs in the county and the city that already deal with that so, again, I think we're recreating what already exists," she says.

Other council members, like Wendell Young, disagree.

"I don't think there's any such thing as too much help to solve these kinds of problems," Young says.

The ordinance also creates a position to oversee the cabinet's work.

Tags: 
Cincinnati City Council
newsletter
family

Related Content

Corruption Reform Dominates Discussion In City Hall's Start To 2021

By Jan 5, 2021
city hall
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Three Cincinnati Council members have been indicted this year and accused of creating pay-to-play schemes with developers. Now, other members of council are deciding exactly how to prevent those kinds of crimes, and they're getting down to the specifics.

Smitherman Asks For 'Forensic Audit' To Check For Impropriety Of Council Votes

By Jan 5, 2021
christopher smitherman
Screenshot / Facebook

Following corruption charges against three former and current Cincinnati City Council members, Vice Mayor Christoper Smitherman is proposing a "forensic audit" in which the city would look back at how all council members voted on development deals over a specific period of time.

Council To Vote On Ordinance That Puts $100K Price Tag On Rebuilding Public Trust

By Dec 15, 2020
city hall
Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE 12/12/20: Cincinnati City Council voted in favor of the ordinance Wednesday. Council Member Betsy Sundermann voted against the measure saying she didn't agree with the transparency or price tag of the ordinance. 

An ordinance aimed at putting a stopper on local corruption may be up for a vote by Cincinnati City Council Wednesday. It calls for an independent Economic Development Reform Panel to analyze how the city handles development deals and has up to a $100,000 price tag attached to it. But not everyone agrees on how much money should be spent on the task.