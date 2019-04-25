Cincinnati's New Food Truck Park Aims To Satisfy Appetites

A new edition to Cincinnati's food scene is arriving to a bare parking lot. The Cove Food Park will have food trucks serve hungry patrons at Rivertown Marina.

After eating from a food truck at the airport in Austin, Texas, in January, Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld tweeted that Cincinnati needed its own permanent food truck yard.

Each time I visit Austin I come home thinking Cincy needs a permanent food truck park (somewhere w easy parking) & best right next to brick-&-mortar coffee shop, all lit w/ WiFi. (In winter, put up tent & some heat lamps.) Unleash more culinary entrepreneurs & bring ppl together! — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) January 13, 2019

The tweet received a large amount of support, which he hopes will translate into patrons at The Cove.

"There is a huge appetite out there for a vibrant robust food truck scene," Sittenfeld said at a Thursday press conference.

Sittenfeld says the location is ideal because it offers parking and doesn't take away from restaurant-dense areas like Over-the-Rhine and Walnut Hills.

Queen City Mobile Food Truck Association currently has a seasonal lease to ensure the location brings in enough customers. The association's president Tony Lang said if the space if efficient, they will sign a multi-year lease and develop the land to include a dog park and play area for kids.

The food truck park is set to open next Wednesday and will have a minimum of four food vendors during operating hours. Trucks will serve lunch items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner items from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Competition is great, it makes everyone want to step their game up a little bit," said Scott Applegate, who co-owns Angela's Curbside Cuisine with his wife. "And just like anything, you pull more than one together than you pull something for somebody else to come. It does become that destination event." Their food truck serves over 60 menu items ranging from carnitas to paninis.

Food truck owners in the Cincinnati area can apply though the Street Food Finder app if they have a current health certificate. The app also allows patrons to see what vendors will be serving.

The park will fulfill appetites until the last weekend in October.