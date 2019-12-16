A Consumer-free Christmas: Advice For Simplifying Gift-Giving

Does your family go overboard for the holiday? Ever try a consumer-free Christmas? Monday on Cincinnati Edition, strategies for encouraging your family to scale back on the gift giving so you can spend more time together this holiday.

Joining the program are Minimalism and Simplicity Coach Rose Lounsbury; and New Dream Director of Strategic Partnerships Guinevere Higgins.

New Dream empowers individuals, communities and organizations to transform the ways they consume to improve well-being for people and the planet. To help with holidays and gatherings, New Dream has a alternative gift catalogue with hundreds of low-cost and non-material gift ideas; a guide to family celebrations; and an alternative gift registry that encourages the giving of homemade gifts, charitable donations and more.

Rose Lounsbury has a book out with advice on decluttering called Less. Minimalism for Real Life.

