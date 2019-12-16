Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

A Consumer-free Christmas: Advice For Simplifying Gift-Giving

By 3 minutes ago
  • holiday gifts
    Pixabay

Does your family go overboard for the holiday? Ever try a consumer-free Christmas? Monday on Cincinnati Edition, strategies for encouraging your family to scale back on the gift giving so you can spend more time together this holiday.

Joining the program are Minimalism and Simplicity Coach Rose Lounsbury; and New Dream Director of Strategic Partnerships Guinevere Higgins.

New Dream empowers individuals, communities and organizations to transform the ways they consume to improve well-being for people and the planet. To help with holidays and gatherings, New Dream has a alternative gift catalogue with hundreds of low-cost and non-material gift ideas; a guide to family celebrations; and an alternative gift registry that encourages the giving of homemade gifts, charitable donations and more.

Rose Lounsbury has a book out with advice on decluttering called Less. Minimalism for Real Life.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Rose Lounsbury
holidays
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

From Marie Kondo To Minimalism, Advice From The Experts

By Mar 13, 2019
marie kondo
Ten Speed Press / AP

Ever since Marie Kondo turned organizing into an art and then made her method available to everyone on Netflix, it seems decluttering has been all the rage.

Hints, Tips And Tricks To Beat The Crowds At Holiday Shows

By Dec 2, 2019
festival of lights
John Minchillo / AP

The winter holiday season is in full swing, with plenty of things to see and do in the Tri-State. We asked people on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit for their tips and tricks for improving the entire experience.

New Culinary Twists In The Candy Cane Business

By Dec 5, 2019

Doscher’s Candy Company in Newton, Ohio, still makes handcrafted candy canes the old fashion way, using the same recipe for close to 150 years.