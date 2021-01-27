Cranley Names Appointees To New Anti-Corruption Development Ethics Panel

By 1 hour ago
  • city hall
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley Wednesday announced the nine people he’s appointing to an Economic Development reform panel. City Council passed an ordinance last month creating the panel in response to the arrests of three council members on federal corruption charges.

Retired Hamilton County Judge Ann Marie Tracey will serve as chair. She says they plan to do a "360-degree review" of the city's current development process.

"We're going to look at the hard copy guidelines that we find contained in the city charter; state law; state legislation; ethics laws; codes of conduct; we're going to look at best practices throughout the country," Tracey said. "And in so doing, we hope to be able to formulate some recommendations to City Council and to the administration."

Tracey is a former chair of the Ohio Ethics Commission. 

"I can't imagine having a more qualified person to be the chairperson of this commission," Cranley said. "I'm very proud and honored that she's willing to serve and we're lucky that she is." 

The other eight appointees include former elected officials and city administrators, as well as development representatives. Council is expected to approve the appointments next week.

The panel will meet every two weeks, with meetings streamed publicly online. They’ll report recommendations by Aug. 1.

Ethics Panel Appointees

Ann Marie Tracey: (Chair) Retired - Hamilton County Common Pleas judge; professor emeritus, Xavier University; former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio

Verna Williams: dean and Nippert professor of law, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Alicia Bond Lewis: partner, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Dan Schimberg: president, Uptown Rental Properties LLC

Bobbi Dillon: senior manager, state government relations, Procter & Gamble Company

KZ Smith: senior pastor, Corinthian Baptist Church

Bernadette Watson: Retired - City of Cincinnati public information officer, Cincinnati Health Department; former chief of staff for Mayor Charlie Luken

Tim Burke: president, Manley Burke LPA; former chairman of Hamilton County Democratic Party

Guy Guckenberger: Judge, Hamilton County Municipal Court; former Cincinnati council member and Hamilton County commissioner

Read the full ordinance establishing the panel below.

Cincinnati Economic Development Reform Panel by WVXU News on Scribd

