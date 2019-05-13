DeWine Asks Board To Come Up With Statewide Standards For Police Chases

  • Gov. Mike DeWine (right) shakes hands with Ronnie Dunn, associate professor at Cleveland State University and a member of the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.
The state’s nearly one-thousand police and law enforcement agencies are required to have a chase policy, but there’s nothing in the law that says what it look like.

As a former prosecutor, Gov. Mike DeWine said he understands weighing the concerns of a potentially dangerous suspect getting away against the risk to the public of a chase.

“I’m not advocating or saying there never should be a police chase. That’s not what I’m saying at all. But what I am saying is these are life and death decisions, and it’s time Ohio had a statewide standard," DeWine said.

DeWine is asking the state’s Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board to develop some recommendations – and mentioned there were some in a report done in 2016 by a group he created as attorney general.  

While the recommendations wouldn’t be law, DeWine says agencies would likely adopt them.

