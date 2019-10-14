Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Does What It Means To 'Be A Man' Need To Change?

By 23 minutes ago
  • masculinity
    Pixabay

Between rising rates of suicide, depression and men simply dropping out of the workforce, are American men facing a crisis of masculinity?

The topic has become politically difficult to discuss, but some academic circles are beginning to explore where masculinities goes from here. Last year, the American Psychological Association warned traditional ideologies of masculinity are shown to have a negative impact on men, and so put out its first-ever guidelines specific to psychological practice with men and boys.

Could a redefinition of what it means to "be a man" help relieve the pressure of "toxic masculinity" for any gender identity?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Ph.D. Student of Curriculum Studies at Purdue University, College of Education, Michael Loeffelman and Instructor of Masculinities Studies in the Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at the University of Cincinnati, Kyle Shupe.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Health
Cincinnati Edition
mental health

Related Content

Gender-Neutral Royalty Titles For Local School's Homecoming And More Top Stories

By Oct 11, 2019
ce friday
Jim Nolan / WVXU

The proposed music venue at The Banks continues to be top of mind and the topic of debate between city and county officials.

Exploring Cincinnati's Homeless And Mental Health Challenges

By Oct 11, 2019
homeless
Pixabay

Kevin Finn, the executive director of Strategies To End Homelessness, and Debbie DeMarcus, associate vice president of Mental Health ACT, a division of Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, speak with Cincinnati Edition host Michael Monks about how their organizations' work to provide the needed services to those who are homeless or mentally ill in the community.

How A Buddha Quote Helped Jewel Deal With Being Homeless

By Oct 10, 2019
jewel
Courtesty of Philip Macias

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel will be speaking to Michael Monks in the WVXU studio to share her life’s journey and talk about overcoming many early struggles.