Does What It Means To 'Be A Man' Need To Change?

Between rising rates of suicide, depression and men simply dropping out of the workforce, are American men facing a crisis of masculinity?

The topic has become politically difficult to discuss, but some academic circles are beginning to explore where masculinities goes from here. Last year, the American Psychological Association warned traditional ideologies of masculinity are shown to have a negative impact on men, and so put out its first-ever guidelines specific to psychological practice with men and boys.

Could a redefinition of what it means to "be a man" help relieve the pressure of "toxic masculinity" for any gender identity?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Ph.D. Student of Curriculum Studies at Purdue University, College of Education, Michael Loeffelman and Instructor of Masculinities Studies in the Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at the University of Cincinnati, Kyle Shupe.

