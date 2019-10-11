Exploring Cincinnati's Homeless And Mental Health Challenges

Kevin Finn, the executive director of Strategies To End Homelessness, and Debbie DeMarcus, associate vice president of Mental Health ACT, a division of Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, speak with Cincinnati Edition host Michael Monks about how their organizations' work to provide the needed services to those who are homeless or mentally ill in the community.

They dispel the myths and explain how their programs provide outreach.

The status of homeless services in Cincinnati.

