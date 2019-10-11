Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Exploring Cincinnati's Homeless And Mental Health Challenges

By 4 hours ago
  • homeless
    Pixabay

Kevin Finn, the executive director of Strategies To End Homelessness, and Debbie DeMarcus, associate vice president of Mental Health ACT, a division of Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, speak with Cincinnati Edition host Michael Monks about how their organizations' work to provide the needed services to those who are homeless or mentally ill in the community.

They dispel the myths and explain how their programs provide outreach.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. 

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Homelessness
Strategies to End Homelessness
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

What Happened To Residents Of Cincinnati's Tent City?

By Aug 15, 2019
tent city
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

It’s been one year since Cincinnati’s controversy over a tent city, which had popped up downtown on Third Street. The area, which served as a camp for people experiencing homelessness, became known as The Colony.

Unsheltered And Uncounted: Rural America's Hidden Homeless

By editor Jul 5, 2019

Charles Bowers takes long, quick strides down a worn, dirt path and stops in front of a tall thicket of bushes. He lifts a hand to signal that he's spied something.

He's leading me on a tour of camps made by homeless people in wooded corners of Fayette County, Kentucky, and there, slightly up the hill, is a patch of blue. A tent.

He keeps his voice low to avoid startling those inside.

With Summer Spike In Homelessness, 'We Have To Turn People Away' Org Says

By Jul 5, 2019
Ambriehl Crutchfield / WVXU

Despite budget constraints, Strategies to End Homelessness is working to reduce the number of families experiencing the summer surge of homelessness.