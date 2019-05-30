FC Cincinnati Names New General Manager

FC Cincinnati is naming a Dutch football executive as its new general manager. The team selected Gerard Nijkamp (pronounced NIE-camp) to run its soccer operations.

The 49-year-old will be introduced at a news conference Thursday morning.

Most recently he served as technical director for Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle. In Cincinnati, he'll be responsible for everything soccer related, "including: roster management; roster budget and salary cap administration; player acquisition and scouting; sporting data analysis; overseeing the first-team coaching staff, sports performance and medical staffs; and the youth development programs," the team says in a statement.

Nijkamp will also be integral in helping FC Cincinnati find a new head coach. He'll report to Jeff Berding, who's title was recently changed to president alone, creating a second position of general manager.

He says he's happy to be in Cincinnati. "I will put all of my knowledge, experience and skills into building a successful club for this wonderful city. I’m looking forward to working together with our staff here to create something special for the amazing fans in Cincinnati."

Gerard Nijkamp's Biography From FC Cincinnati

Nijkamp arrives in Cincinnati after seven seasons at PEC Zwolle, having re-joined the club in 2012 after its promotion to the Eredivisie following an eight-year stint in the second division.

While in Zwolle, Nijkamp guided the club to a semifinal showing in the KNVB Cup (Dutch Cup) his first year, before winning it outright in his second season in 2013-14 and gaining a 2014-15 UEFA Europa League berth. That season they also won the 2014 Johan Cruyff Cup (Dutch Super Cup). While achieving PEC Zwolle’s best-ever Eredivisie finish (sixth) in 2014-15, the club also earned a berth in the Dutch Cup final. The club earned finishes in the top half of the Eredivisie table in 2015-16 (eighth) and 2017-18 (ninth).

Nijkamp began his playing career in the Be Quick’28 youth system before joining SV Zwolle for one season in 1988. He went back to Be Quick’28 for six years before a two-year stay with CSV’28 that ended in 1997.

While winding down his playing career, Nijkamp got into coaching, starting with the KNVB Academy U12 group in 1994. When his playing career ended, he joined FC Zwolle as the club’s Academy Director where he also served as the U19 head coach, youth assistant coach and interim first-team head coach during his stay. While with FC Zwolle’s academy, Nijkamp also served on the Netherlands’ U21 National Team coaching staff from 2005 through 2007.

Following the stint with FC Zwolle’s academy, Nijkamp moved to Qatar where he served as Academy Director for both Al Ahli (2007-09) and Al Rayan (2009-11). After his time in the Middle East, he spent the 2011-12 season leading KNVB coaching education programming before he returned to PEC Zwolle as Technical Director.