Former Federal Elections Commission Chair Concerned About Lack Of Quorum

By Karen Kasler 5 hours ago
  • John Minchillo / Associated Press
Originally published on September 30, 2019 8:50 am

The Federal Elections Commission has only three of its six seats filled, so with the 2020 presidential election ahead, it can’t go forward with full investigations or levy fines for campaign finance violations.

However, Capital University law professor Bradley Smith - the past chair of the Federal Elections Commission - says that’s not what he’s concerned about.

Though there’s no quorum for meetings and other action now, Smith says those who run afoul of campaign finance laws now and into 2020 will eventually be investigated when the open seats on the FEC are filled.

"The people who really benefit are the folks who are under investigation for violations from maybe 2016 campaign for whom the statute of limitations is about to run," Smith said. "And now the FEC might suddenly say, 'Oh well - we no longer have a quorum to take a final vote to assess a penalty against you.'"

Smith says the terms of the three commissioners still on the FEC have all expired, but they can remain on the panel. The last time the FEC was short of a quorum was in 2008.

Copyright 2019 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
Federal Elections Commission
campaign finance

Related Content

Politics Chat: Chabot's Missing Campaign Money A Serious Matter

By Sep 13, 2019
steve chabot
John Minchillo / AP

The Federal Elections Commission (FEC) wants to know why an audit of U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot's campaign finance reports indicate that $123,000 has gone missing. Chabot, through a campaign lawyer, says he doesn't know and is very upset over the matter.

Commentary: Will Missing Money Spell The End For Chabot's Long Run?

By Sep 9, 2019
steve chabot
John Minchillo / AP

U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot apparently believes the Federal Elections Commission's finding that $123,625 has come up missing from his campaign fund is not going to hurt his campaign for re-election and that a "thorough audit" will clear things up.

There are only two explanations for him believing this:

City Elections Commission Offers Guidance On Campaign Finance Change

By Jul 11, 2019
city hall
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Members of the Cincinnati Elections Commission this week approved an advisory opinion that a City Charter amendment making changes to campaign contributions from LLCs cannot be applied retroactively.