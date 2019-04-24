Related Program: 
Gen Z Is Joining The Ranks Of The Employed

    Generation Z, or iGen, is the first generation to spend their entire adolescence in the age of smartphones.
This May, a new wave of students will graduate from college as many Americans reach retirement age and employees are in demand. This time it is Generation Z, the group of young people born between 1995 and 2012, who will join the ranks of Baby Boomers, Gen X'ers and Millennials on the job. So, who is this new generation of employees poised to enter the workforce en masse and how do employers retain fresh young talent?

Miami University Professor Megan Gerhardt says we need a "gentelligence" when it comes to working together. That means valuing the perspectives of multiple generations, encouraging younger employees when they present innovative ideas and allowing older generations to provide guidance.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss "gentelligence" is Miami University Farmer School of Business Director of Leadership Development and Professor of Management and Leadership Megan Gerhardt, Ph.D. (@mumgtleadership).

