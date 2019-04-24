Related Program: 
Gun Violence In Cincinnati Is Down, But Is There More That Could Be Done?

    Though gun violence in Cincinnati has been on the decline, there were more than 300 shootings in the city last year.
Last Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. Since then, there have been more than 80 mass shootings – defined by the FBI as an incident in which there are at least four shooting victims who are either killed or wounded – in the United States.

And yet mass shootings account for a small fraction of all gun deaths in America. According to data collected by Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks shootings through media and law enforcement reports, there were approximately 28,000 gun injuries last year in the U.S., excluding suicides in which guns were used.

Though gun violence in Cincinnati has been on the decline, more than 300 shootings occurred in 2018, including the mass shooting last September in the Fifth Third building on Fountain Square.

On May 4, the Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program will present a forum designed to emphasize prevention, reduce homicides, highlight community efforts and develop and implement solutions to reduce gun violence in Greater Cincinnati. The program is free but registration is required.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how to further reduce gun violence in our region are Jill Bowman with Moms Demand Action (@momsdemand); Cincinnati Works (@CincinnatiWorks) Phoenix Program Outreach and Mentoring Coordinator Mitch Morris; and Interact for Health (@Interact4Health) President and Chief Executive Officer O'dell Owens, M.D. Dr. Owens will be the keynote speaker at the May 4 event.

