Gyms Are Back, But Are You Going?

After being forced to close by the COVID-19 pandemic, many gyms, health and fitness centers are reopening to guests again, following healthy guidelines to reopen. The question now is, will members return to their workout spots after being cooped at home all these many weeks?

Locally, the Cincinnati Sports Club and Orangetheory fitness centers hope so.

Each is taking precautions to present what they see as a healthy way to return and become active again.

And researchers are urging caution.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about it are Cincinnati Sports Club Sales and Marketing Manager Mary Frank; Orangetheory Sales Area Manager Holly Alden; and University of Cincinnati Associate Professor of Environmental Health Florence Fulk.

