Householder & HB 6: An 'Environmental Nightmare' Fueled By 'Corruption'

46 minutes ago
  • larry householder
    Jay LaPrete / AP

The arrest of Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and others charged in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme has led to calls for the Republican lawmaker's resignation and a repeal of the legislation at the center of it all.

Titled House Bill 6 when it was adopted, the bill was described as a bailout for the operator of power plants.

State Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) is among the many lawmakers now calling for a repeal of the bill, which he had criticized after its 2019 passage as "an environmental nightmare," according to reports at the time.

State Rep. Leland joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about his position and feelings on the matter.

Meanwhile, author and educator Leah Stokes, an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of California, Santa Barbara, penned an article for Vox that called House Bill 6 and the current legal controversy "an abysmal energy law ... fueled by corruption."

Leah Stokes joins Cincinnati Edition, too.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

