Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

How Hamilton County Is Stepping Up To Prevent Jail Time Due To Mental Illness

By 2 hours ago
  • jail
    Stepping Up Initiative aims to reduce the number of individuals with mental illnesses being sent to jail and instead providing them with proper treatment
    Pixabay

According to the National Stepping Up Initiative, in the U.S. approximately 2 million times each year, people who have serious mental illnesses are admitted to jails. These individuals often don't receive appropriate, or any, treatment, and, upon release, are at a higher risk of re-incarceration than those without mental illnesses.

Hamilton County Commissioners late last year voted to be part of the Stepping Up program to reduce the number of individuals incarcerated due to mental health issues.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the initiative are retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice and current attorney with Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease LLP, Evelyn Lundberg Stratton; Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Denise Driehaus; Vice President of Mental Health and Addiction Services with the Hamilton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, Linda Gallagher; and Central Clinic Behavioral Health Court Clinic attorney Gary Yuratovac.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Stepping Up Initiative
jail
mental health
Hamilton County Board of Commissioners
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Jail Overcrowding Exacerbates Problems For Those With Mental Illnesses

By Barbara Brosher - WFIU Feb 25, 2019

The National Alliance for Mental Illness says about two million people with mental illnesses are booked into jails every year.

But most counties aren’t properly equipped to treat those people while they’re in custody. The problem is especially big in Indiana, where many jails are housing far more inmates than they are supposed to. 

Scrubbing The Past To Give Those With A Criminal Record A Second Chance

By Feb 21, 2019

Latosha Poston says she made a lot of mistakes in her life. Her legal troubles began in her teens after her first child was born in Indianapolis. Over the years, bad decisions led to some arrests, some convictions.

"Sometimes we get stuck in our past and let our past guide us," she says.

The 44-year-old has worked hard to straighten out her life. But her criminal records — all involving misdemeanors — continued to haunt her as she tried to find a decent job and place to live.

Program Keeps Moms And Babies Together – Even In Prison

By Nov 29, 2018

Alisha Floyd bounces her son Chance on her lap. He giggles and pulls her hair.

“He’s the fattest baby here,” she says, laughing.