How To Help After 'Tornado Outbreak' That Hit Dayton Area

Communities are cleaning up after severe storm damage across the Dayton region late Monday into Tuesday morning. Mercer County officials report at least one person is dead in Celina. Images show leveled homes, debris-strewn roadways and destruction.

Charitable agencies around the Tri-State are beginning to mobilize relief efforts. Financial donations are the easiest way to help out and are the most flexible way for organizations to be able to purchase necessary supplies.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency recommends seeking out trustworthy agencies through the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster website.

Matthew 25: Ministries is preparing to send teams and supplies. The Disaster Response vehicles - just returned from storm-ravaged Missouri - are deploying.

CEO Tim Metty says the group is still waiting on information to create a "game plan" for which areas need assistance.

"We knew when we saw it on the ground based on radar and based on people sharing through social media that it was going to be a pretty devastating tornado - or actual several tornadoes - that went through that area," Metty says. "We are getting together all of our different supplies, our teams, and we'll be sending out into the areas as soon as it's safe."

In a statement, the agency says it's sending two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Units to help with laundry needs, and an Ice Unit "that can produce up to 10,000 pounds of ice a day," along with other vehicles and supplies.

Matthew 25 is requesting personal care items, cleaning supplies, first aid and safety supplies, monetary donations, or volunteer hours.

With the destruction and need so close to home, Metty says the group is taking names of people wanting to volunteer on the ground around Greater Dayton doing cleanup or supply distribution.

"Unfortunately, we still have a little bit of time before we're able to get into those areas because search and rescue and utility companies are still in those areas," he says. "It will be a couple days before we're able to get in there and start helping."

Blood Donations Needed

Community Blood Center in Dayton says it is in critical need of type O positive blood. Levels were already low following the holiday weekend and the supply has "been further challenged by the damaging tornadoes that struck the Miami Valley Monday night," the CBC says in a release.

Storm damage forced the cancellation of at least one planned blood drive and others are reporting people are cancelling appointments because of the storms, the CBC's Mark Pompilio tells WVXU.

"We know that we need type O but there could be issues with all types if we continue to have appointments canceling and trouble with people being able to take the time from what they're dealing with right now to donate blood," Pompilio says.

"The Dayton CBC Donor Center is under a water boil advisory and is experiencing low water pressure but is operating at full capacity," the statement says. Pompilio says walk-ins are welcome, but it's best to schedule an appointment.

In Cincinnati, Hoxworth says it hasn't received any requests, however, Spokeswoman Alecia Lipton says the need for type O positive blood is always critical.

Places To Donate Blood Near Dayton

Tuesday, May 28

Our Lady of Good Hope Church

6 South Third St., Miamisburg, OH

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Shawnee Hills Baptist Church

3490 Jasper Road, Jamestown, OH

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29

First Presbyterian Church in Troy

20 South Walnut St., Troy, OH

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Oakwood Community Center

105 Patterson Road, Oakwood, OH

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church

7505 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, OH

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Inc.

500 Wagner Ave., Greenville, OH

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Types Of Supplies Needed

Matthew 25 provides this list of items needed during disaster response: