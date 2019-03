Ron Esposito's phone conversation with Joe Policastro on March 12, 2019

The Joe Policastro Trio is bringing their jazz sounds in support of their new release, Nothing Here Belongs, to Caffe Vivace on Friday, April 5th.

During their conversation, Joe, who's a Cincinnati native, talks about some of the songs on the new cd, what the band's process is working up arrangements, and the chemistry of the band members. Joe also talks about the club where they play regularly in Chicago, Pops in Champagne.