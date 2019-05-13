Local Business Teaches Anxiety Reduction During Mental Health Awareness Month

By Ambriehl Crutchfield 1 hour ago
  • Pixabay

A local Sharonville business hopes to give people techniques to reduce stress during Mental Health Awareness month.

During the Monday workshop, participants will discuss the impacts anxiety has on the mind and body.

Mark Levine owns Minds at Peace, which is hosting the event. He says mindfulness is a quick reset people can do to reduce anxiety.

"When we are not being mindful, we are being mindless," he says. "It means we really are just automatically responding to a situation."

Levine recommends doing breathing exercises to slow down the heart. He says anxiety can range in feeling from restlessness to fear.

"It's all about changing how we relate to situations," he explains. "We can't change what goes on in the world. We can change how we choose to relate to what's going on."

The workshop will take place Monday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Good Therapy Suite in Sharonville.

Tags: 
mental health
mindfulness
Health

Related Content

How Hamilton County Is Stepping Up To Prevent Jail Time Due To Mental Illness

By Apr 4, 2019
jail
Pixabay

According to the National Stepping Up Initiative, in the U.S. approximately 2 million times each year, people who have serious mental illnesses are admitted to jails. These individuals often don't receive appropriate, or any, treatment, and, upon release, are at a higher risk of re-incarceration than those without mental illnesses.

Do Mental Health Apps Help Or Hinder?

By Mar 20, 2019
mental health apps
WVXU

There are tens of thousands of mental health mobile apps, with new ones coming and going every day. Miami University researchers looked at studies about those apps - and hundreds of apps themselves - to learn whether they're helping or hurting people.

Jail Overcrowding Exacerbates Problems For Those With Mental Illnesses

By Barbara Brosher - WFIU Feb 25, 2019

The National Alliance for Mental Illness says about two million people with mental illnesses are booked into jails every year.

But most counties aren’t properly equipped to treat those people while they’re in custody. The problem is especially big in Indiana, where many jails are housing far more inmates than they are supposed to. 