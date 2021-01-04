A Look At What New Sheriff McGuffey's First 100 Days Could Look Like

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is outlining a plan for her first 100 days, which include dealing with COVID-19 and the use of force.

McGuffey's top priority for her first few months as sheriff is managing the health and safety of her staff, as well as inmates amidst the pandemic. McGuffey also wants to work on decreasing incidents of use of force within her department.

"Use of force instances will be thoroughly reviewed and any officers who violate that - anyone who violates our use of force policy - will be held accountable," McGuffey said.

McGuffey says active bystander training is available for all employees and she'll work to create a culture of de-escalation.

ICE Enforcement

McGuffey said she wants people to feel comfortable coming to law enforcement, whether they're a crime victim or reporting a crime, regardless of their documentation.

She said the sheriff's office shouldn't be doing the federal government's job, and using local taxpayer dollars to enforce federal immigration laws is not her goal.

"Therefore, I want to make it very clear that the sheriff's office will not cooperate with ICE to accept detainer requests that are not signed by a judge," McGuffey said.

McGuffey also says the sheriff's office will not be notifying immigration authorities when someone without documentation is scheduled to be released from jail by a judge's order.

Liaison Unit

McGuffey says the department will be creating a "liaison unit" to aid people's understanding of the criminal justice system.

McGuffey said the unit will engage with the homeless, as well as take part in community events. She said it will even be available to answer phone calls for any questions about the justice system.

"We want to have a person answer that phone who will be polite, who will talk you through whatever your question is, and answer things that you need to know," McGuffey said.

McGuffey says she believes that the liaison unit will be a model for the rest of the state.

Command Staff

With a new sheriff comes a new command staff. Here's who McGuffey has selected as her new command staff.

Chief Deputy Jay Gramke - According to McGuffey, Gramke is a "seasoned veteran" with 29 years of law enforcement experience with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Chief of Staff Kevin Horn - Horn has 25 years of experience with the sheriff's office and is moving from the position of fiscal officer to his new position.

Major of Jail Services Dan Ems - According to McGuffey, Ems is a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

Major of Road Patrol Chris Ketteman - Maj. Ketteman has been with the sheriff's office for more than 32 years.

Major of Community Liaison Unit Jackie Reed - Maj. Reed has been with the sheriff's office for more than 32 years.

Major of Internal Affairs Laeticia Schuler - Schuler has a 20-year career in law enforcement and has previously worked for the Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Columbus.

Public Information Officer Kyla Woods - Woods has "broad experience" in broadcast media, communications, marketing and community engagement, according to McGuffey.

Sheriff's Executive Assistant Jasmine Coaston - Coaston has experience with education in the city of Cincinnati.

Fiscal Officer Jacki Crum - Crum has 29 years of experience in the sheriff's office. She moves to this position after having previously served as an accountant.

Director of Human Resources Shonda Sullivan - Sullivan could not attend the presser. She will be leading a department that has not existed in the 33 years McGuffey has worked at the sheriff's office.